Oak Forest man charged with child pornography, sexually assaulting child

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- An Oak Forest man faces charges for child pornography and sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old.Jason Akai, 44, was charged with two felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 20 counts of possession of child pornography, The Lake County state's attorney's office said.Buffalo Grove police were alerted of a tip from an out-of-state therapist by the Department of Children and Family services which led to charges against Akai and 43-year-old Kimberly Schubert, the state's attorney's office said.Investigators found pornographic images were sent to Akai, and found evidence during a search of Akai's home after authorities obtained a search warrant, the state's attorney's office said.Schubert, of Buffalo Grove, was taken into custody in May and was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13-years-old and 13 counts of child pornography, the state's attorney's office said. She pleaded not guilty July 10, and she is due to appear in court August 27 for a case management conference.Akai is scheduled to appear in court July 24 and is in the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail, the state's attorney's office said.Akai faces 6 years to 30 years in prison on each count of criminal sexual assault of a child if found guilty. Child pornography charges carry a sentence up to 30 years without probation."Predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography crimes like these are among the worst crimes imaginable," state's attorney Michael G. Nerheim said. "My office is committed to punishing child sex offenders to the fullest extent of the law."