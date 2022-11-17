Teen arrested in Oak Forest gun range smash and grab using car; 23 guns stolen

Oak Forest police said a teen has been arrested in a smash-and-grab using a stolen car at the Eagle Gun Range where 23 guns were stolen.

The ATF said a 15-year-old was arrested in Hazel Crest in connection to the Monday morning incident.

Security cameras captured numerous images of the suspects who used a stolen car to smash their way into Eagle Sport Range and then stole 23 guns.

The suspects were wearing stocking caps and masks. Police released several of the images in hopes someone may recognize them,

Police said they responded to an alarm at the store at 5900 West 159th Street a little after 3:00 a.m. on. They recovered the stolen vehicle. Detectives said there were four suspects, who were able to take nearly two dozen weapons before fleeing the scene.

The range has been a target for thieves in the past. Five years ago, thieves used a brick to smash a window. They got in and stole 40 guns, stuffing them into backpacks before making their getaway.

Agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency are helping the Oak Forest Police Department with their investigation. They are hoping witnesses or anyone who recognizes the security camera images will contact them.

At least three more suspects are being sought.

