police-involved shooting

South Holland man hurt in shootout with Oak Forest police charged with attempted murder

Illinois State Police are investigating incident
OAK FOREST, Ill. -- A South Holland man who was shot by an Oak Forest police officer Sunday has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly shooting the officer first.

Shederick Ricks, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, Oak Forest police said.

Ricks allegedly shot the officer about 6:20 a.m. after trying to get into a stolen Dodge Charger that was in the process of being towed, police said. The officer then returned fire, striking and seriously wounding Ricks.

Ricks remains at an undisclosed area hospital following the shooting, police said. The officer who was shot has been released from the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
