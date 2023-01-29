WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fatal shooting

Oak Forest shooting today: Teen ID'd after found shot behind building in south suburbs

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, January 29, 2023 4:01AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- A teenage boy was fatally shot Saturday in suburban Oak Forest.

About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Officers rendered aid to the boy, who was then taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Oak Forest police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Forest police at 708-687-1376.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW