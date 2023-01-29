Oak Forest shooting today: Teen ID'd after found shot behind building in south suburbs

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- A teenage boy was fatally shot Saturday in suburban Oak Forest.

About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Officers rendered aid to the boy, who was then taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Oak Forest police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Forest police at 708-687-1376.

