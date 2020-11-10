Boy, 7, fatally struck by vehicle in Oak Lawn, police say

(Shutterstock)

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle Monday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, police said.

The crash happened about noon in the 9300 block of South Kolmar Avenue, Oak Lawn police said in a statement. They did not say what type of vehicle hit the boy.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't commented on the death.

Oak Lawn police are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawntraffic fatalitieschild killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker tightens restrictions as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Police chase ends in Plainfield crash; 3 officers hurt
Teen charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate historic win
Show More
Wilmette students send hundreds of letters to local veterans
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm
Chicago doctors encouraged by Pfizer vaccine news
More TOP STORIES News