Boy, 6, fatally struck by vehicle in Oak Lawn identified

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- A 6-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle Monday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.The crash happened about noon in the 9300 block of South Kolmar Avenue, Oak Lawn police said in a statement. They did not say what type of vehicle hit the boy.Tamer Jaghama was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Police initially said Jaghama was 7 years old.Oak Lawn police are investigating.