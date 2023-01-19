Victim in Oak Lawn attempted carjacking shoots at suspects, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for two men they say tried to carjack someone at gunpoint in southwest suburban Oak Lawn Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim fought back, firing around eight shots at the suspects in the 6500-block of W. 89th Place around 3:30 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep that they later abandoned before getting into a white, older model Dodge Charger and fleeing the area, police said. The Charger appears to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.

The victim was not injured in the incident, police said. It's not known if any of the suspects were hit by the victim's gunfire.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.