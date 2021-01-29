Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for Garfield Ridge crash that killed 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mayor of Oak Lawn is blaming Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx after a 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash by a driver who was out on bond.A 27-year-old man is now facing charges in the suspected drunk driving crash in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side that killed the young girl and injured several others.Dr. Sandra Bury, mayor of Oak Lawn, says the fault lies with Foxx. Foxx's office said decisions about bond are up to judges.Cire Robinson's grieving family is caught in the middle, wanting justice and answers."I don't want to make my daughter's death a political thing, Teresa Robinson said.But Robinson raised concerns after the alleged drunk driver killed her 12-year-old daughter. Daniel Regalado had a criminal history but was out on bond at the time of the crash last week."I feel like Kim Foxx should take some responsibility because he was allowed to bond out several times," she said.Regalado is now charged with reckless homicide; the Cook County Sheriff's Office said he remains hospitalized. The released a mugshot from 2017, and he was also arrested in 2018 and again in 2019 on felony gun charges."Kim Foxx has to go. It's time. You should resign immediately," said Mayor Bury.Foxx's office released a statement, saying prosecutors present cases to judges. "From there," the statement read, "the judge makes the final determination on what happens to the defendant, including whether that individual is a threat to public safety or can be released from custody with bail conditions."Cire Robinsons' family still wants to know why the suspect was free."I don't know who is supposed to be the decision of whether he should or shouldn't have been free. I'm just a regular person; I can look at his rap sheet and tell he should have been behind bars," Teresa Robinson said.Cire wa sin the car with her father, who was injured but is back home recovering now. Her family will have a funeral for her Monday.