Oak Park café owned by Black woman targeted in apparent hate crime, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an apparent hate crime at a cafe owned by a Black woman in west suburban Oak Park.

People in the community came out to Live Cafe and Creative Space in a show of support for the owner Thursday morning. She had a message for the person who left a brick at her door, wrapped in paper with a racist note.


"You impacted everybody with just one brick. Just one," said Reesheda Graham Washington, owner of Live Café and Creative Space. "This is the most efficient way to attempt to sit us down. But not on our watch."

More people are expected to gather at the cafe at 5 p.m. for a candlelight vigil.
oak parkhate crimeracismhate crime investigationblack owned businessinvestigation
