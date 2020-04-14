Oak Park couple found dead in home under 'suspicious circumstances' identified as Leslie Ann Jones, Thomas E. Johnson

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A husband and wife found dead inside a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night have been identified, police said.Oak Park police identified the couple as Leslie Ann Jones, 76, and her husband Thomas E. Johnson, 70.The couple were both well-known attorneys at the same law firm. Neighbors said they lived in the home on Fair Oaks Avenue for more than 20 years and were well-known in the community.Police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue near the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District at about 7:30 p.m. and found two people dead inside.A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were under suspicious circumstances, police said. They were not self-inflicted.Police said there is no reason to believe the greater community is at risk, but have not said how they believe the couple died.Police officers were seen inside the home taking pictures and removing evidence in bags.Jeffrey Gilbert, an attorney and partner with Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert and Davis worked alongside the couple for many years and could not believe the news."They were wonderful people. I've known them each for decades," he said. "We've seen them get married have their children, we've all sort of grown up together professionally since law school. It's awful."The couple were both Harvard Law School graduates. They had grown children and grandchildren.Johnson worked closely with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Police Board. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released a statement on behalf of the apartment Tuesday afternoon saying, "Our deepest condolences are with his family and with the Chicago Police Board."The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.