carjacking

Oak Park carjacking: Mom carjacked while waiting to pick up child at middle school

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom carjacked while waiting to pick up child at Oak Park school

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A parent was carjacked while waiting to pick up her child at a middle school in Oak Park Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was parked on Washington Boulevard outside Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School at 325 S. Kenilworth Ave. when she was approached by two men around 3:20 p.m., police said.

One of the men pulled a gun and ordered the woman out of her car, police said. One of them then got into the car and drove west on Washington Boulevard. The other carjacker got back into a black sedan and sped off.

The woman ran to the school's front office, which called police. The woman was not hurt, and the students and staff were inside the school at the time, according to a notice sent to parents.

"The district will be requesting additional police presence in the vicinity of Brooks during arrival and dismissal Thursday," the notice said. "Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately."

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkschool safetymother arrestedcarjacking
CARJACKING
Berwyn carjacking suspects lead police on high-speed chase: ISP
Illinois sheriff's deputy killed in multi-state crime spree
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
South Side carjackings target rideshare drivers
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports record-high 44,089 new COVID cases, 104 deaths
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
CPS COVID: School canceled 2nd day after CTU vote for remote learning
Friends, family say goodbye to fallen CFD firefighter
Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week
Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dies at 82
How Trump's Jan. 6 plot nearly succeeded: ANALYSIS
Show More
Huntley man charged in Belvidere, IL murders of man, young sons
Who placed the pipe bombs the night before the Capitol attack?
Boy, 7, allegedly abducted by mother at gunpoint found safe: CPD
Illinois DCFS worker fatally stabbed while visiting home with 6 kids
Cook Co. deploys trailers to handle looming surge in COVID deaths
More TOP STORIES News