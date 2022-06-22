shooting

Woman shot, killed during robbery at Oak Park gas station: police

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed overnight during a robbery at a gas station, Oak Park police said Wednesday.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station at Chicago and Taylor avenues overnight, and found a woman who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said witnesses told them two men approached the woman shortly before 2 a.m., shot her from behind and then took some of her belongings. They then fled in the victim's dark-colored Chrysler.

Surveillance video is aiding in the police investigation, and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist as well. No one is currently in custody.

The victim has not been identified.

Police asked anyone with information on the murder to call (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkrobberyshootingwoman killedgas station
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight
Rapper Lil Tjay wounded in New Jersey shooting, sources say
Teen boy shot after bullet flies through window: Chicago police
61 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago holiday weekend violence, CPD says
TOP STORIES
Asian carp renamed to encourage people to eat them
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
Dad fends off gunman while carrying sleeping baby: VIDEO
COVID Update: IL reports 4,609 new cases, 33 new deaths
Black-owned Chicago ice cream business creates social change
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
Show More
Chicago Weather: Hot, lower humidity Wednesday
WI GOP refuses to repeal 19th century abortion law
Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
More TOP STORIES News