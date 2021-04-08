Oak Park police officer, suspect shot after traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over I-290

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Police activity on Harlem Avenue over Eisenhower Expressway

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Oak Park Police officer and a suspect have both been shot after a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning, police said.

The Oak Park officer was assisting Forest Park police during a traffic stop at about 7 a.m,, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle was stopped when police said the driver got out and began firing.

The Oak Park police officer returned fire and both the officer and suspect were wounded, police said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions our live traffic map

Both were transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for treatment after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed Harlem Avenue between Harrison Street and Jackson Boulevard. The I-290 exit ramps are also blocked for the police investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkforest parkpolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man faces gun charge after toddler shooting on Lake Shore Drive
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC, AP reports
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off George Floyd's neck
White Sox welcoming fans back for 1st time since 2019 for home opener
Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries for IL, Chicago to plunge
Fermilab experiment results 'tantalizing,' defy physics rulebook
Man guilty of firing gun that drew CPD officers to deaths on Metra tracks
Show More
Northern Ireland leaders call for calm amid Belfast riots
College student from Joliet injured in Quincy bar beating
Police bodycam shows Black man arrested during search for white suspect
Cook County eyes tighter restrictions as COVID cases surge
Chicago mob bookmaker headed back to federal prison; claims it's a death sentence
More TOP STORIES News