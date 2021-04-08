Oak Park police officer, suspect shot after traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over I-290

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Oak Park Police officer and a suspect have both been shot after a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning, police said.The Oak Park officer was assisting Forest Park police during a traffic stop at about 7 a.m,, police said.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle was stopped when police said the driver got out and began firing.The Oak Park police officer returned fire and both the officer and suspect were wounded, police said.Both were transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for treatment after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.Police have closed Harlem Avenue between Harrison Street and Jackson Boulevard. The I-290 exit ramps are also blocked for the police investigation.