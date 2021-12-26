shooting

Oak Brook mall shooting: Police seek witnesses to gunfight at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed a gunfight that left four people wounded Thursday evening, including one of the suspected shooters, at Oakbrook Center Mall.

An officer called for help about 5:45 p.m. that day after two men began shooting at each other near the mall's Ann Taylor store, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

Several suspects ran in to a nearby Nordstrom store after the shots were fired in an effort to get away, Kruger said.

Police said the third suspect was wearing a blue puffy coat and is believed to be in his 30s.

Four people were struck by the gunfire, including one of the suspected shooters who was taken to a hospital and placed in custody, according to officials. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The other suspected shooter remained at large Saturday night, police said.

Police are looking for this man, who they say may be involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center Thursday evening.



Anyone who saw the shooting, or attempted to alert police officers or security guards about the suspects as they fled, is asked to email authorities at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.

The mall reopened Friday morning with what the police described as a "heavy police presence."

