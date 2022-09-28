LIVE: At least 6 injured after shooting at East Oakland school, authorities say

LIVE: At least 3 injured after Oakland school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. -- At least six people were injured after a shooting at a school in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, according to an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The shooting occurred at a building on Fontaine Street that houses multiple schools including, Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Lt. Ray Kelly tells our station, KGO-TV, the two victims were taken to Highland Hospital and the situation is "no longer active."

Hospital officials later confirmed they received a third victim from this shooting.

At this time, law enforcement has not released any information about the possible shooter or shooters other than they have "fled" the scene.

Bay Area Technology School is asking parents to pick up their children at the bottom of Fontaine Street at the Higher Ground Church.

According to Oakland Unified's website, Sojourner Truth Independent Study is an alternative school with 147 students in grades K-12.

On Tuesday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced a plan to address gun violence in the city which included adding eight officers to the criminal investigation unit.

Other senior officers will be added to the unit in the coming months as new recruits join Oakland's rank and file.

This comes after the city saw nine people shot and killed in nine days.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.