fatal shooting

Shooting in Oconomowoc, WI food warehouse leaves 2 dead near Milwaukee

Roundy's distribution center is Kroger subsidiary, operates Mariano's in northern Illinois
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. -- A worker at a supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee shot and killed two co-workers on Wednesday, a union official said.

The shootings happened overnight in different locations inside the Roundy's distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee, Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 said Wednesday.

Authorities have released few details about the attack, including the names of the shooter and victims. The facility was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.

RELATED: Sheridan homicides: Suspect apprehended, accused of fatally shooting in-laws, threatening ex-wife, LaSalle County officials say

Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

The Roundy's complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy's is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano's grocery stores in northern Illinois.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsindeadly shootingworkplace shootingfatal shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
Chicago officials to announces Phase 1C vaccine start date
SF home to get 'blue check' similar to being Twitter verified
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Show More
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
IL phase 4 modifications expected this week
CPS sets date for HS students to return to classrooms; CTU pushes back
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
More TOP STORIES News