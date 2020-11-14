Off-duty Calumet Park police officer dies in Hazel Crest crash

CALUMET PARK, Ill. -- An off-duty Calumet Park police officer died in a crash Thursday in south suburban Hazel Crest.The crash happened about 2:42 p.m. in the 16700 block of Park Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Shifa Vhora, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner's office said.She was an officer for the Calumet Park Police Department and off-duty at the time, Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis III said."It was a tragic accident," he added.The Calumet Park Police Department released a statement, saying, "Our Department and the Village of Calumet Park are deeply saddened at the loss of officer Shifa Vhora. In her short career with the Calumet Park Police Department she be became a valued member of our force, and an asset to our community.Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and fellow officers in this time of loss. She will be missed by all."The South Suburban Major Accident Response team is investigating.