Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in his South Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer on sick leave was found dead in his home on Chicago's South Side, according to police sources.
Police led a procession from the 5th District officer's home in the 9400-block of South Wabash to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday afternoon.
The medical examiner identified the man as Titus Moore, 46, of Chicago.
The officer was discovered unresponsive by a relative conducting a well-being check, according to police sources. The officer had no signs of trauma, police said.
Chicago police are currently investigating the death. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death.
STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT DAVID O BROWN:
It is with a heavy heart that the Chicago Police Department learned today that an active department member passed away. I ask that you keep his family in your prayers, and I offer my sincerest condolences to his loved ones and co-workers.
The name of the officer is being withheld until all family members are notified. More information will be released as soon as possible. What I can share right now is that the officer served in the 5th (Calumet) District.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, I promise we will get through these difficult times together.
