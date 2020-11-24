Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in his South Side home

Chicago police led a procession from his home to the medical examiner's office
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer on sick leave was found dead in his home on Chicago's South Side, according to police sources.

Police led a procession from the 5th District officer's home in the 9400-block of South Wabash to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday afternoon.

The medical examiner identified the man as Titus Moore, 46, of Chicago.

The officer was discovered unresponsive by a relative conducting a well-being check, according to police sources. The officer had no signs of trauma, police said.

Chicago police are currently investigating the death. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death.

STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT DAVID O BROWN:
It is with a heavy heart that the Chicago Police Department learned today that an active department member passed away. I ask that you keep his family in your prayers, and I offer my sincerest condolences to his loved ones and co-workers.
The name of the officer is being withheld until all family members are notified. More information will be released as soon as possible. What I can share right now is that the officer served in the 5th (Calumet) District.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, I promise we will get through these difficult times together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest chesterfieldpolice officerchicago police departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,378 new coronavirus cases, 155 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Joe Biden delivers Thanksgiving speech seeking unity | LIVE
Tips on picking out a Christmas tree
Show More
Man charged after Chicago cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Elk Grove Village woman shares heartbreak after losing only parent to COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage
More TOP STORIES News