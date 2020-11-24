Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in his South Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer on sick leave was found dead in his home on Chicago's South Side, according to police sources.Police led a procession from the 5th District officer's home in the 9400-block of South Wabash to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday afternoon.The medical examiner identified the man as Titus Moore, 46, of Chicago.The officer was discovered unresponsive by a relative conducting a well-being check, according to police sources. The officer had no signs of trauma, police said.Chicago police are currently investigating the death. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death.