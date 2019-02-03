Chicago police say an off-duty officer was fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood.According to police, the female officer was shot around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Bell. She was found near an alleyway.CPD confirmed they are ruling this a death investigation but very few details have been released.Because this is an active investigation, there have been conflicting reports from Chicago police.At first, police listed the shooting as a domestic incident, and said a person was in custody in connection to the shooting.But on Sunday morning, CPD said the incident wasn't domestic.The off-duty officer was found shot to death according to police and the death investigation is continuing.A procession followed the fallen officer as she was taken to the medical examiner's office this morning.