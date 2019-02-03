CASE UPDATE: Prelim investigation reveals possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting & await confirmation & additional info from the medical examiner. https://t.co/gS5M6qrdFU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 3, 2019

Chicago police say an off-duty officer was wound fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood.According to police, the female officer was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Bell.Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi said via Twitter, "Preliminary investigation reveals a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and await confirmation and additional information from the medical examiner."CPD confirmed they are ruling this a death investigation but very few details have been released.Because this is an active investigation, there have been conflicting reports from Chicago police.At first, police listed the shooting as a domestic incident, and said a person was in custody in connection to the shooting.But on Sunday morning, CPD said the incident wasn't domestic.The off-duty officer was found shot to death according to police and the death investigation is continuing.A procession followed the fallen officer as she was taken to the medical examiner's office this morning.