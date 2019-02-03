Off-duty Chicago police officer found fatally shot on West Side

Chicago police say an off-duty officer was fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Chicago police say an off-duty officer was fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

According to police, the female officer was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Bell.

Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi said via Twitter, "Preliminary investigation reveals a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and await confirmation and additional information from the medical examiner."


CPD confirmed they are ruling this a death investigation but very few details have been released.

Because this is an active investigation, there have been conflicting reports from Chicago police.

At first, police listed the shooting as a domestic incident, and said a person was in custody in connection to the shooting.

But on Sunday morning, CPD said the incident wasn't domestic.

The off-duty officer was found shot to death according to police and the death investigation is continuing.

A procession followed the fallen officer as she was taken to the medical examiner's office this morning.
