CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police say an off-duty officer was wound fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood.
According to police, the female officer was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Bell.
Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi said via Twitter, "Preliminary investigation reveals a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and await confirmation and additional information from the medical examiner."
CPD confirmed they are ruling this a death investigation but very few details have been released.
Because this is an active investigation, there have been conflicting reports from Chicago police.
At first, police listed the shooting as a domestic incident, and said a person was in custody in connection to the shooting.
But on Sunday morning, CPD said the incident wasn't domestic.
The off-duty officer was found shot to death according to police and the death investigation is continuing.
A procession followed the fallen officer as she was taken to the medical examiner's office this morning.