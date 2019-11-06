Off-duty cop accused of slapping on-duty officer in the face Halloween night in Lakeview

Chicago police officer Karina Salgado, 30, faces misdemeanor charges after she allegedly hit an on-duty officer in the face last week in Lakeview on the North Side. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer faces misdemeanor charges after she allegedly hit an on-duty officer in the face last week in Lakeview on the North Side.

Karina Salgado, 30, was charged with criminal trespass, battery and resisting a peace officer, Chicago police said.

About 1:20 a.m. Nov. 1, she was told she couldn't enter an establishment in the 3700-block of North Broadway, police said.

However, she again tried to get inside before taking off, police said. Officers caught up with her and told her she was not allowed into the business.

Officers saw her trying to get inside once more and stepped in to stop her, police said. Salgado allegedly became aggressive and struck an officer with an open hand.

She was taken into custody and placed on the Alternate Response Section pending the outcome of the investigation, police said. She has worked with the Chicago Police Department for two years.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewoff duty officerchicago police departmentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village paleta vendor who received $380K from GoFundMe campaign in 2016 dies
Former LAPD chief to meet with mayor as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Chicago's 2019 Christmas tree to come from Elgin front yard
Show More
6 charged in gang-related West Chicago shooting, stabbing
Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico, authorities say
Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death
VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop store
More TOP STORIES News