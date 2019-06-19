Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire with robbery suspect in Morgan Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the 10700-block of South Morgan Street at about 8:03 a.m., police said.

A woman was getting into her vehicle when a white SUV pulled up and someone said, "give us whatever you have," police said. The woman ran back into her house for help and an off-duty police officer intervened.

The suspect fired a single gun shot at the officer, who returned fire with a single gunshot, police said. No one was hit or injured.





The suspect fled the scene. Area South detectives are investigating.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkwashington heightschicago shootingchicago crimepolice shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COPA clears officers in 2016 Mt. Greenwood police shooting that sparked protests
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Man punches, cuts bicyclist in Lincoln Park
Teen accused of killing friend for $9M also faces federal child porn charges
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
Lincoln Park Zoo's rhino calf makes first public appearance
Show More
103-year-old woman takes gold in 100-meter dash
RNC: Trump raises nearly $25M in a single day for 2020 campaign
CPD releases suspect photos in South Side CTA shooting
Trip Advisor ranks Chicago River cruise among top 10 experiences for travelers
CVS to invest $10M to fight e-cigarette use among teens
More TOP STORIES News