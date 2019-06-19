Off-duty cop intervenes in robbery, exchanges gunfire with suspect in Morgan Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the 10700-block of South Morgan Street at about 8:03 a.m., police said.

A woman was getting into her vehicle when a white SUV pulled up and someone said, "give us whatever you have," police said. The woman ran back into her house for help and an off-duty police officer intervened.

The suspect fired a single gun shot at the officer, who returned fire with a shot of his own, police said. No one was hit or injured.





Neighbor Duana Tarver saw the aftermath.

"I thought it was fire crackers, but then I found out it was really shots," she said. "You're scared to walk out of your house now because you don't know what's going to happen."

The victim's father was distraught as he arrived at the home, but later said that his daughter was alright. Neighbors who live a few houses down were surprised that an attempted robbery and shooting could happen on their quiet street.

"I'm feeling a little nervous a little concerned of course. That this is right here in the neighborhood," said a man named Gil, who want this last name used.

"(I feel) scared," said another man named Rick. "Scared, you know. Something to worry about. But what you gonna do though? What can you do?"

Area South detectives are still searching for the suspect. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.
