Off-duty Chicago Police Officer Terrance Finley, accused in deadly DUI crash, faces disciplinary hearing

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty and crashing into a South Side restaurant, killing a woman, is expected to find out whether he will be suspended with or without pay.

Chicago police will meet at CPD headquarters Wednesday for a disciplinary hearing to discuss the future of the off the police officer.

Terrance Finley faced a judge in bond court on Tuesday. Finley stood silently in front of a judge as prosecutors detailed the charges against him, including reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

RELATED: Off-duty CPD officer Terrance Finley, charged in deadly South Side crash, released on bond

On Sunday, authorities said the off duty Chicago police officer crashed his car into Tony's Restaurant on 87th street, pinning 35-year-old Marquita Reed under his vehicle. The mother of two was inside the restaurant waiting for her order.

Prosecutors said Finley and a friend in another car were racing down 87th street at the time of the crash, traveling more than 70 miles per hour.

"He feels horrible about this," said defense attorney Tim Grace. "He's coping with it. He'll need some counseling, obviously. The family is mortified. They can't believe this happened."

Police said Finley's blood alcohol level was just above the legal limit.

Finley has been on the force since 2017, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern, and is assigned to the 3rd Police District in Grand Crossing.

Finley is due back in court July 3.
