Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI after car crashes into Auburn Gresham restaurant, killing a woman

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a car driven by an off-duty police officer crashed into Tony's Philly Steak restaurant in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, a Toyota sedan plowed into the late-night restaurant near 87th and Wood Street around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The Toyota is the officer's personal car.

Authorities have now charged the 24-year-old officer with DUI. He's a three year veteran of the CPD and is assigned to the 3rd district.

The officer was driving the Toyota eastbound on 87th Street, according to police. He was turning south on Wood Street when another vehicle traveling westbound on 87th Street turned in front of his vehicle, cutting him off. The officer made a sharp turn and jumped a curb causing him to strike the building.

Police say the vehicle went through the building and struck two women.

A 35-year-old woman was standing inside the restaurant and was struck by the car, resulting in a leg injury. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

A second woman, 34, was sitting down inside the restaurant and was pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center due to her injuries.

The officer suffered a neck injury but is in stable condition, according to police. He was transported to Christ Medical Center as well.

Other witnesses were treated at the scene.

According to police, the other vehicle involved continued driving and is currently unknown.
