Off-duty Chicago Police Officer,Terrance Finley charged with DUI, reckless homicide for fatal South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide after police said he crashed into a South Side restaurant Sunday, killing a woman and injuring another.

Terrance Finley, 24, has been charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI/accidental death, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and a citation for failure to reduce speed, police said Tuesday. He is set to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

Police said Finley was off-duty when he told first responders early Sunday morning that he swerved to avoid an accident as a car allegedly cut him off. Police said his Toyota Corolla jumped a curb and plowed into Tony's Philly Steak in the 1700-block of West 87th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Marquita Reed, 34, was inside the restaurant eating with friends at a table. She was pinned under the car and killed.

The other vehicle involved in the incident continued driving, police said, and its whereabouts are currently unknown. Police said the officer was driving under the influence.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officer's blood alcohol content was 0.083, which is just over the legal limit of 0.08.

Police said Finley has been on the force for three years and is assigned to the 3rd Police District in Grand Crossing. Finley was on his regular day off, in his personal car, police said.

Reed had recently gotten her nursing degree and was working as a nurse.

"She was a very loving person. Everybody loved her. She was a beautiful person," said Conai Jeffref, friend.

A 35-year-old woman standing inside suffered a leg injury. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamcar crashpolice officer injuredduiwoman killedcar into buildingdui crashchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
Woman killed after crash involving off-duty CPD officer ID'd; officer arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
Prosecutors detail 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Barrington home vandalized in possible hate crime targeting lesbian teen
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, cooler by the lake Tuesday
Electric scooter pilot program begins in Chicago, brings safety concerns
U of I murder trial about to open under witness cloud
AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Show More
OC doctors operate on patient with 'elephant man' disease
Local K-9 in finals at National Hero Dog Awards
More than $1 million in drugs found in couple's truck: Police
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package left at Wheaton church
Low-income Chicago families get help buying their first home
More TOP STORIES News