Off-duty Chicago police officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer died Monday evening in an apparent suicide in a forest preserve on the Northwest Side.The incident involved an off-duty Chicago police officer, according to Chicago police, who said the officer died in an apparent suicide. The officer's name has not been released.Cook County sheriff's police responded at 7 p.m. to Bunker Hill Forest Preserve near Caldwell and Touhy avenues in connection to a death investigation, according to Cook County sheriff's office spokesman Matt Walberg. The sheriff's office was investigating the death.A police procession Monday night took the officer to the Cook County medical examiner's office on the Near West Side.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that the death was "debilitating news" and an "unthinkable loss of a dedicated police officer.""Our deepest condolences to his family & prayers for his extended police family in the 24th District," Gugleilmi said. The 24th District covers the Rogers Park and West Rogers Park neighborhoods on the North Side.The medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the death.In 2019, at least three other Chicago police officers have died by suicide.