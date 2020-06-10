Off-duty Chicago police officer dies, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak in Albany Park home: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were both exposed to carbon monoxide Tuesday at a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police confirmed.According to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office, the off-duty officer identified as 36-year-old Xu Meng and a woman, 29, were found unresponsive just before 8:00 p.m in a home in the 3900-block of West Ainslie Street."The police told me he had been two plus hours late to pick up his son up so they did a check. I don't know if he was also gonna be starting his shift cause he's a police officer and so they were worried," neighbor David Graubard said.Chicago Fire officials said they responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the same block. Neighbors said they were told to open their windows and evacuate.A source told ABC 7 investigators are looking at a running car in the garage as the possible source of the carbon monoxide.In a press conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a terrible accident."We think it was carbon monoxide poisoning, the details are still evolving. This has been a hard week for everyone, the Chicago Police Department especially," Lightfoot said.Both victims were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital. Meng was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman was in critical condition, police said.Police have not confirmed the identity of the woman in critical condition and officials have not released any further details about Meng's death.An honorary procession was held early Wednesday morning for the officer from Swedish Covenant to the medical examiner's office."He's married, he has a three-year-old son. They're very nice couple, he always said hello and the little boy was always playing outside with mom," said neighbor Melissa Rios.Chicago fire officials said carbon monoxide levels at the home were recorded at 140 ppm. Officials said they believe the leak may have been accidental.Area Three detectives are investigating.