Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire with robbery suspect on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect on the South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the off-duty officer intervened in an attempted robbery in the 10700-block of South Morgan Street at about 8:03 a.m.



The suspect fired a single gun shot at the officer, who returned fire with a single gunshot, police said. No one was hit or injured.

The suspect fled the scene. Area South detectives are investigating.
