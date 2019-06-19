Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire with robbery suspect on South Side

At 107th & Morgan on Chicago's south side, an off duty #ChicagoPolice officer intervened in an attempted robbery & reports that he was fired upon by assailant. The officer returned fire but we have no reports of anyone struck or injured as of yet. Specifics under investigation. pic.twitter.com/iEfYhudK88 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 19, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect on the South Side Wednesday morning, police said.Police said the off-duty officer intervened in an attempted robbery in the 10700-block of South Morgan Street at about 8:03 a.m.The suspect fired a single gun shot at the officer, who returned fire with a single gunshot, police said. No one was hit or injured.The suspect fled the scene. Area South detectives are investigating.