Off-duty Chicago police officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago

Police said an off-duty CPD officer fired shots at a suspect in the 8000-block of South Coles Avenue Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots at a suspect in the South Chicago neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

The off-duty officer was in the 8000-block of South Coles Avenue at about 4:03 a.m. when the officer fired shots at a male suspect, police said. The suspect then fled on foot and was not shot, police said.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The suspect is not in custody. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
