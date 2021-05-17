Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
1 killed after SUV flies off roadway, crashes through 3 yards

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed after Arlington Heights police said the SUV he was driving left the roadway and crashed through three yards Monday morning.

Arlington Heights police said the 29-year-old driver was speeding northbound on Wilke Road near Kirchoff Road when he lost control, hit a power pole before going airborne. He then traveled through three yards before police said the SUV came to a stop against a house in the 600-block of South Reuter Road.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released information on the man's identity.

Chicago police sokesman Tom Ahern confirmed that the man was an off-duty Chicago police officer who worked in the 15th District.

A passenger in the man's vehicle was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. No one was injured inside the home.
