chicago police department

Off-duty Chicago police officer recognized for helping save man's life in Old Town

The victim was injured after jumping from the window of a burning apartment building
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer who helped save a man's life was recognized Saturday.

On Monday, there was a fire at an apartment building in Old Town. Someone broke a window and jumped to safety, but seriously injured his arm in the process.

RELATED: Chicago police officer remembered as 'gentle giant'

Officer John Hanlon was able to use his training and a tourniquet to help the man as they waiting for paramedics to arrive.

"If an ambulance takes 5-7 minutes to arrive, greatfully we have tools now that can buy us that time," Hanlon said.

He said he's had to use the same skills several times when on-duty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold townfireapartment firefeel goodchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Red Line CTA rerouted after man pushed in front of train: police
2 men shot in West Chesterfield alley, Chicago police say
Off-duty CPD officer found dead remembered as 'gentle giant'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,873 new coronavirus cases, 108 deaths
Boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago native becomes first Black American cardinal
Heartwarming TikTok videos highlight homeless
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. set to fight at Staples Center
3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost over Trump
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, not as cold Saturday night
Vanderbilt woman becomes 1st to play in Power 5 college football game
CPD releases photo of car involved in deadly Burnside hit-and-run
Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections
More TOP STORIES News