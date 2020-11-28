Off-duty Chicago police officer recognized for helping save man's life in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer who helped save a man's life was recognized Saturday.On Monday, there was a fire at an apartment building in Old Town. Someone broke a window and jumped to safety, but seriously injured his arm in the process.Officer John Hanlon was able to use his training and a tourniquet to help the man as they waiting for paramedics to arrive."If an ambulance takes 5-7 minutes to arrive, greatfully we have tools now that can buy us that time," Hanlon said.He said he's had to use the same skills several times when on-duty.