Off-duty CPD officer killed,1 critically hurt in River North shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5213434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early this morning in the River North neighborhood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5213388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPS press conference raw: Off-duty officer killed, one other injured in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, including an off-duty Chicago police officer Saturday in River North.It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Clark Street.According to police, two off-duty police officers, and another man and woman were sitting in their vehicle after leaving a downtown nightclub. That's when two unknown men approached them vehicle, one of them displaying a handgun and fired multiple shots into the vehicle before running off.The 23-year-old off-duty officer was shot in the chest, arm and mouth, police said. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.The other victim, also 23, suffered wounds to his chest and arm, and was also taken to Northwestern in critical condition.First responders held a procession as an ambulance transported the officer's body from the hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Just after 7 a.m., Chicago Police Department held a press conference releasing the most up-to-date information about the incident.Police said the shooter is still at large and believe this was a random attack. Police have another person of interest in custody. They said there was no confrontation and no known motive at this time.Officials said the officer killed just got off his shift before going out to the club. They said he has been on the force for about two years.Authorities have not released the officer's identity.