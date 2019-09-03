Off-duty officer credited for making arrest in Indiana Walmart shooting

HOBART, Ind. -- An off-duty East Chicago police officer is being praised for making an arrest after a person was shot in a Walmart Sunday in northwest Indiana.

The officer was shopping at the store in Hobart with his wife and kids when shots were fired, East Chicago police said.

"Thanks to his quick thinking and heroic actions the suspect involved in this senseless shooting was taken into custody without further incident," East Chicago police said in a statement.

A male suspect and a female accompanying him were taken into custody Sunday after a person was shot inside the Walmart at 2936 East 79th Ave., Hobart police said.

The female was released without pending charges, police said Monday. The male remains in custody and charges were expected to be filed on Tuesday.

The male who was shot had his condition stabilized and is recovering, police said.

