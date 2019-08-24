Off-duty police officer involved in shootout in Burnside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer exchanged gunfire with someone Saturday in Burnside on the South Side.

The officer parked his vehicle about 2:35 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three males got out of two different vehicles - a dark-colored sedan and a silver-colored SUV, police said.

They approached the officer's vehicle and at least one of them pointed a handgun. The officer then displayed his weapon, and one of the males fired shots, police said.

The officer returned fire, but no one was struck.

No injuries were reported, police said.

So far, no one is in custody, as police continues their investigation.
