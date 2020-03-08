Off-duty officer involved in Forest Glen shooting on Northwest Side, police say

Preliminarily, an officer heading into work noticed individuals acting suspiciously near vehicles. He announced his office, to investigate which prompted an armed encounter between he and a gunman. Shots were fired and offenders fled in a car. One was dropped off at area hospital — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after reports of an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.According to a statement from Chicago police, an off-duty officer was in the 5200 block of N. Lawler Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., when he saw individuals tampering with a vehicle.The officer identified himself and attempted to intervene when the suspect fired shots in the direction of the officer, police said.The officer returned fire and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.No injuries were immediately reported.No one is in custody.COPA is currently investigating the shooting. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.