Off-duty officer involved shooting reported in Forest Glen on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after reports of an off-duty officer involved shooting Sunday in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.

According to a statement from Chicago police, around 8:30 a.m. an off-duty officer was in the 5200-block of N. Lawler Avenue when he saw individuals tampering with a vehicle.

The officer identified himself and attempted to intervene when the suspect fired shots in the direction of the officer, police said.



The officer returned fire and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No one is in custody.

COPA is currently investigating the shooting. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
