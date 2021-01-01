Off-duty police officer involved in Lawndale shooting, injuring man on West Side: CPD

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post.
Police involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Kedvale. No further details at this time. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wZ77TtG2CP— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 1, 2021
A man was shot in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition, according to a CFD spokesperson.
Two other suspects were also taken into custody from the incident, police said.
Area Four Detectives are investigating. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is also on scene and investigating.
