Police officer faces charges for death of 3-month-old daughter

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey police officer is facing charges for the death of his three-month-old daughter, according to county prosecutors.

Daniel Bannister, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection with his daughter's death last year. Bannister, who was a detective with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, is charged with murder.

Authorities responded to Bannister's home on December 5, 2018, after three-month-old Hailey Bannister was having trouble breathing. Authorities said the child was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to an area hospital where she died days later.

Before her death, medical personnel stated that Hailey suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and had multiple fractured ribs. An autopsy later revealed that Hailey's death was ruled a homicide and caused by skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage.

Daniel Bannister has been suspended from the police department since the investigation began.

His wife, Catherine Bannister, is also being charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection with Hailey's death.

Catherine Bannister

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baby deathpolice officer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News