Police officer faces charges for death of 3-month-old daughter

Catherine Bannister

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey police officer is facing charges for the death of his three-month-old daughter, according to county prosecutors.Daniel Bannister, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection with his daughter's death last year. Bannister, who was a detective with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, is charged with murder.Authorities responded to Bannister's home on December 5, 2018, after three-month-old Hailey Bannister was having trouble breathing. Authorities said the child was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to an area hospital where she died days later.Before her death, medical personnel stated that Hailey suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and had multiple fractured ribs. An autopsy later revealed that Hailey's death was ruled a homicide and caused by skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage.Daniel Bannister has been suspended from the police department since the investigation began.His wife, Catherine Bannister, is also being charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection with Hailey's death.