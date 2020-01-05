Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after an officer was fatally shot at the Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina.

Officials identified the airport public safety officer as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the shooting incident unfolded shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, the unidentified suspect initially fled the scene but was later arrested by Florence County Deputies.

Dozens of police officers and deputies were still on the scene of the crime Sunday morning, according to WPDE.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Officials said this was the first officer-involved shooting South Carolina in 2020, in 2019 there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinaairport newsofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured in Maywood house fire: officials
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
What Americans should know about US airstrike
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Show More
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
3 charged with stealing nearly $20K in jewelry from Lake Co. Costco
Child among 5 hospitalized after NW Side crash: fire officials
Missing 'high risk' man, 43, last seen in Hyde Park: police
Man fatally shot by police on South Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News