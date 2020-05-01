Chicago officer-involved shooting in West Garfield Park under investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city's West Side Friday.
Chicago police observed an individual fire shots toward an unknown victim in the West Garfield Park neighborhood at around 1 p.m.
The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of W. Madison St., and offenders then fled in a vehicle, the department said. Police followed the fleeing vehicle, and an officer fired his weapon at the intersection of Jackson and Pulaski, according to CPD.
The offender was able to flee the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and no other details about the offender or victim have been released at this time.
COPA is asking that anyone with information on the incident call 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.
