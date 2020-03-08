Officer involved shooting reported in Forest Glen on Northwest Side: police

According to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, an officer was heading into work in the 5200-block of N. Lawler Avenue when he saw individuals acting suspiciously near vehicles.
CPD received reports of an exchange of gunfire between an offender and an off-duty police officer in the area of 5200 Block of N LAWLER. Detail to follow as #CPDMediaCar responds to the scene. pic.twitter.com/r61tnsvjax— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020
The officer announced himself which led to an armed encounter between him and the gunman, Gugliemi tweeted.
The offenders fled on in a car before one was dropped off at a local hospital, Gugliemi said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
No one is in custody.
No further details were immediately available.