Officer involved shooting reported in Forest Glen on Northwest Side: police

CPD received reports of an exchange of gunfire between an offender and an off-duty police officer in the area of 5200 Block of N LAWLER. Detail to follow as #CPDMediaCar responds to the scene. pic.twitter.com/r61tnsvjax — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an officer involved shooting Sunday in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.According to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, an officer was heading into work in the 5200-block of N. Lawler Avenue when he saw individuals acting suspiciously near vehicles.The officer announced himself which led to an armed encounter between him and the gunman, Gugliemi tweeted.The offenders fled on in a car before one was dropped off at a local hospital, Gugliemi said.No injuries were immediately reported.No one is in custody.No further details were immediately available.