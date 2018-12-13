Officer killed in southern Indiana police chase

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WLS) --
A police officer from Charlestown, Indiana was killed while chasing a suspect Thursday night, Indiana State Police said.

Officer Benton Bertram, 33, crashed while he was chasing a suspect in Scott Count in southern Indiana.

The chase began when Officer Bertram attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation in Charlestown. The suspect fled north on State Road 3 and continued into Scott County, police said.

As the pursuit approached State Road 3 and State Road 56 east of Scottsburg, Officer Bertram's vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in the front yard of a residence. Officer Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 35-year-old Benjamin Eads, was apprehended in Clark County, police said. Eads is charged with resisting law enforcement causing death, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.

Officer Bertram was a nine-year-veteran of the Charlestown Police Department.
