CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail has been charged with domestic battery.
Marni Washington, a 17-year veteran officer, turned herself in at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to Chicago police. The alleged incident happened on June 27.
During an argument, a 53-year-old woman attempted to leave a residence when Washington, 50, allegedly pinned the woman with her arm against a wall and threatened her verbally, police said. She also removed personal property from the woman and ripped her clothing, police said.
Statement from the mayor's office:
"We were made aware of the allegations of potential criminal conduct by a member of the Mayor's security detail involving a domestic dispute. This matter is being handled pursuant to longstanding CPD protocols. While the charges are pending, the individual will not be involved in any police duties. All further questions should be directed to CPD."
Officer on Mayor Lightfoot's security team charged with domestic battery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More