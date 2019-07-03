Officer on Mayor Lightfoot's security team charged with domestic battery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail has been charged with domestic battery.Marni Washington, a 17-year veteran officer, turned herself in at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to Chicago police. The alleged incident happened on June 27.During an argument, a 53-year-old woman attempted to leave a residence when Washington, 50, allegedly pinned the woman with her arm against a wall and threatened her verbally, police said. She also removed personal property from the woman and ripped her clothing, police said.Statement from the mayor's office: