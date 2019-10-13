Texas police officer fatally shoots woman inside her home after welfare check

FORT WORTH, TX -- Authorities say a black woman was fatally shot by a white officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas home after police were called to the residence for a welfare check.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the shooting happened early Saturday after a neighbor called police to say the front door to the home was open.

In body camera video released by police, two officers search the house from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, "Put your hands up, show me your hands." One shot is fired through a window.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

The officer does not identify himself as police in the video. In a statement, police say he has been placed on administrative leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasofficer involved shootingtexaswoman killedwelfareu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2019: Brigid Kosgei shatters women's world record
Chicago Marathon 2019: 45K runners, more than 1 million spectators
Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 1 critical in Dunning apartment shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with sprinkles Sunday
Ind.State trooper killed in crash while headed to help colleague
Girl, 4, sexually abused at Reilly Elementary School
11 injured, 3 critical after Kendall County hayride crash
Show More
Person steals ride-share after crash, crashes again in Greektown: police
Wheelchair ballroom dancer offers free dance classes in Illinois
Memorial walk held to honor AJ Fruend's birthday
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Man wanted for exposing himself to child in Garfield Park
More TOP STORIES News