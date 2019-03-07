Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect barricaded in car on I-55

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5174507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have identified the suspect in the Rockford shooting as Floyd E. Brown. He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The people of Illinois join the family of the fallen officer in mourning his loss, and with our deepest gratitude for his courageous service. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 7, 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who allegedly shot and killed a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Rockford is holed up in a car on I-55 in Lincoln.An arrest warrant for attempted murder with $5 million bond was issued for the suspect, identified as Floyd E. Brown.Borwn, a 39-year-old man from central Illinois, allegedly shot a Mchenry County sheriff's deputy outside the Extended Stay America located at 747 North Bell School Road around 9:15 a.m.The task force officers were serving an arrest warrant when Brown opened fire on them with a rifle from inside a room on the third floor and then again outisde the building, after he jumped out of a window, Rockford police said Thursday afternoon. No members of law enforcement fired shots during this incident.Brown got into a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis possible plate of BF13112 or a temp plate of 4850256, police said.The ABC7 I-Team later learned the suspect was spotted traveling at about 100 miles per hour on southbound I-55, pointing a weapon out of his window at police, who were in pursuit. The vehicle then spun out near mile marker 133, which is between Bloomington and Springfield.Illinois State Police said Brown was barricaded inside his vehicle on I-55, which is shut down in both directions in that area. Route 66 is also closed.The state police SWAT team is on the scene and negotiation efforts are ongoing. The suspect is contained, but not in custody. Police said he is away from the general population and only a threat to himself.The sheriff's deputy was critically wounded and later died. He had been with the McHenry County Sheriff's Department for 12 years and had been part of the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force since 2014.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed his condolences to the officer's family in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying, "The people of Illinois join the family of the fallen officer in mourning his loss, and with our deepest gratitude for his courageous service."A female was found shot in the hotel room after Brown fled. Police said she suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities said Thursday afternoon she was not shot by law enforcement, but by Brown.The arrest warrant charging Brown with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer was issued by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office and carries a $5 million bond.Brown is wanted on several warrants out of several counties, including Sangamon County, Champaign County and McLean County and the Illinois Department of Corrections.Court records obtained by the I-Team show Brown has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to at least 1995.Nine orders of protection were filed against him by six different people in Sangamon County since 1998. The most recent order of protection was filed in June 2018.IDOC records show Brown has been convicted in felony cases in three different counties. He's been charged in other cases as well, but some of those were dismissed or pled down to lesser charges.The McLean County Sheriff's Department said there is a warrant for Brown for armed robbery in Bloomington. The I-Team learned Brown was allegedly involved in burglaries before Christmas last year. When he was located by authorities at that time, he got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through several backyards without his headlights on and cause a crash involving several vehicles. He then allegedly fled on foot and was believed to be heading to his home in the Springfield area.The suspect's connection to Rockford is unknown.Earlier Thursday morning, a man who works at Rock Valley Garden Center, which is next door to Extended Stay America, said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the building.An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Pow, pow, pow!"She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up, and she said she knew what she had heard. A short time later, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.