Officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park, 1 in custody

An officer was shot in his bulletproof vest while responding to a domestic incident Saturday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to the call about 5:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Kedzie, where they encountered a man who fired shots at them, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A bullet grazed the vest of one of the responding officers, Guglielmi said. The officer was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

"Other than shock from the incident, officer was talking and in good health," Guglielmi said in a statement on Twitter.

Officers returned fire, but did not strike the man, who was later taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

During the incident, the armed man, who was believed to be in his 30s, held his parents inside a home in the block and wouldn't let them leave, police said. A SWAT team was called to assist officers, but the request was canceled before they arrived when the man was taken into custody without further incident.

Neither of the man's parents were injured in the incident, police said.

