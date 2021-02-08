Off-duty police officer among 3 injured in East Chicago shooting

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Shots were fired during an altercation in the 4700-block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago, IN at around 8 p.m. Sunday.An off-duty East Chicago Police officer and a civilian both sustained gunshot wounds.A second civilian, who was across the street at the time, was also injured.Authorities said the officer was transported to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.A person of interest was in custody Monday morning.