CPD officer struck by vehicle fleeing South Side traffic stop; 2 in custody: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning after the driver fled a traffic stop in Washington Heights on the South Side, police said.

According to police, officers stopped a black Dodge Charger around 12:50 a.m. near intersection of 98th and Wallace Street when the driver suddenly hit the gas and took off, hitting one officer in the leg as it fled the scene.

The vehicle got about three miles northbound before crashing into a squad car in the 7600-block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.

Two people inside the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody, police said.

The officer is expected to be okay, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and police said charges are still pending.
