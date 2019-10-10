Police officer struck by CPD vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect in North Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.



Officials said the officer was in pursuit of a possible armed suspect when he was hit near Ogden Avenue and S. Drake Avenue.



According to a tweet by Anthony Guglielmi with the Chicago Police Department, preliminary reports say officers were monitoring a funeral when they attempted to engage an armed person. As units were responding, a CPD vehicle struck the officer on foot.

The officer was tended to at the scene and transported to Stroger, according to police.

An ambulance was escorted to the hospital and the officer is said to be in "good condition."

An officer was struck by a vehicle during a police chase Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.





Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
